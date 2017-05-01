B.C. election campaign enters final push

VANCOUVER — The final push for votes has begun, with just eight days left in British Columbia's election campaign.

The leaders of all the main political parties were out on the hustings yesterday, trying to get out their message and shore up votes ahead of election day on May 9.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark campaigned in the Kootenays, telling residents her party is the only one that will protect jobs in resource industries like forestry and mining.

Meanwhile, New Democrat Leader John Horgan made stops around the Lower Mainland, speaking about his party's pledge to make life more affordable for British Columbians.

One man at an NDP event heckled Horgan, saying his endless promises will bankrupt the province, but the leader responded by saying his party's platform is fully costed and that he would be happy to speak with the man about his concerns.