B.C. election: Key developments from Day 21

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day 21 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

NDP:

— The NDP's John Horgan attended a town hall meeting to take aim at the Liberals on climate change, meeting with members of a team the Liberals asked to advise them in 2015 on recommendations that were never accepted.

— Horgan promised to re-establish the team in the first 100 days of an NDP government.

— He would also implement 32 recommendations, which includes increasing the carbon tax to $50 a tonne by 2022 as a measure to fight climate change.

— The NDP plan also calls for low- and middle-income families to get a rebate cheque intended to mitigate increases in the carbon tax.

LIBERALS:

— Liberal Leader Christy Clark campaigned at a biotech company in Vancouver, telling her audience the biggest threat facing the province is U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-trade rhetoric.

— She says now is not the time to increase the carbon tax "when we are facing a rising tide of protectionism and a tax-cutting government down south of the border? I think it would be disastrous for jobs in our province."

— Despite criticisms from environmentalists, Clark said British Columbia remains a leader on climate change.

GREENS:

— Green Leader Andrew Weaver's schedule took him to the Okanagan on Monday, where he was scheduled to meet with fruit growers in Kelowna and hold a rally and canvass in Vernon.

— The Greens say Weaver also toured Accelerate Okanagan, a business accelerator for developing tech companies in the region.