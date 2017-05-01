B.C. Liberals decry non-existent Vancouver gas ‘ban' as FortisBC enters fray

Has the City of Vancouver banned the use of natural gas for cooking and heating as of Monday? Apparently during this B.C. election, the truth boils down to who you ask.

Even the noblest of election campaigns can stretch the limits of the “truth” — and B.C.’s current race has even seen a “Truth Truck” follow NDP leader John Horgan around pointing out his own massive political donations as he’s railed against them.

A new B.C. Liberal campaign pledge “to repeal the City of Vancouver’s ban on the use of natural gas for home heating and cooking” — issued by Vancouver-Quilchena candidate Andrew Wilkinson on Saturday — may stretch truth’s limits their furthest yet ahead of the May 9 vote.

That’s because there is actually no “ban” on natural gas in Vancouver — not for another 33 years, at least.

“The City wishes to clarify that it is not banning the use of natural gas in Vancouver,” the city noted in a release. “… Developers can choose to build new buildings with natural gas, provided they can meet the energy efficiency and emissions targets.”

And despite the former Cabinet minister alleging such a ban begins Monday, costing the average family “$1,500” more a year, in fact what does start is a new Green Building Rezoning Policy. It requires new buildings — and only ones needing rezoning — to curb their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by between 50 and 70 per cent.

“This mischaracterizes Vancouver's policy,” retorted the city’s climate policy manager Matt Horne on Twitter. “The policy sets energy efficiency and GHG targets for new (buildings). Developers decide how to meet them.”

However, the city policy, adopted unanimously by Council last November, does pledge to “phase out” fossil fuels gradually by the year 2050.

Natural gas provider Fortis B.C. (a $200,000 donor to the B.C. Liberals since 2005, according to Elections B.C. and party records) fired back with its own statement that, “The City of Vancouver’s approach … will effectively eliminate the use of natural gas for space and water heating in rezoned buildings.”

It called for “repealing” the policy on grounds that the targets are simply unaffordable to meet — therefore “effectively” a “ban.”

“A phase out over 33 years is substantially different,” countered Horne.

The B.C. Liberal move will likely appeal to many Vancouverites supportive of the Non-Partisan Association (NPA), which has been criticizing the new buildings policy for months and raising the spectre of a natural gas "ban." Wilkinson's move throws a lifeline to those critics, in his promise to change the Vancouver Charter to ensure city decisions such a gas ban would be impossible to enact in future.



Wilkinson was flanked by B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association spokesman Ian Tostenson — who has personally given the B.C. Liberals $2,750 since 2005, including a March 3 cheque.