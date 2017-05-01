How to sell a used Subaru on Vancouver Craiglist

So you’ve bought a mini-van and have to say goodbye to the beloved car of your youth. How do you sell a beloved Subaru that’s seen better days?

Unicorn magic and gold leggings might help.

The owners of a 1998 Subaru Legacy in Vancouver got creative when they decided to put up a Craiglist ad to sell their “party car.”

Draped over the car in a rainbow unicorn wig, the seller details the many sweet, sweet reasons you should buy the 19-year-old car. First of, it’s a “nice car,” with: “Four wheels. Three hubcaps. A steering wheel,” the seller intones in a YouTube video that accompanies the Craigslist ad.

Also promised to the purchaser: a free bag of chips.

“It is like an aging crooner: powerful, stylish, and full of wisdom but carrying a few scars and always peeing itself (oil leak). We've bought a mini-van and are looking to find a good home for Party Car.”