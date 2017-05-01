New West police use DNA to solve 20-year-old violent sex assault on senior

Police in New Westminster have used DNA evidence to help solve a two-decade-old violent sex assault against a senior citizen.

James Gray, a 48-year-old man from Vancouver, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, break and enter, forcible confinement, robbery, choking to overcome resistance and uttering threats, New Westminster Police said in a press release Monday.

Early morning on Oct. 4, 1996, Dorothy Darnel, a 79-year-old grandmother, was viciously attacked as she slept. She was struck so hard that her cheekbone shattered. She was sexually assaulted after she was unconscious.

Forensic investigators collected evidence from the crime scene that was matched 20 years later to DNA collected from a Coquitlam break-and-enter in March 2016. Detectives from New West’s major crime unit investigated, leading to the arrest and charges against Gray.

“It means a great deal to me to see this 20 year old case has come to a close,” said Chief Const. Dave Jones, who assisted on the case two decades ago.