Olympic rower missing for almost 18 months granted bail in fraud case

VICTORIA — An investment dealer and former Olympic rower who went missing for nearly 18 months has been released on bail after being charged with fraud.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Harold Backer bail on a $50,000 surety on Monday. He must also keep the peace, surrender his passport, reside at a specific address under a curfew, and not engage in securities trading.

Backer is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000 after he turned up at the Victoria Police Department's headquarters on April 13.

The 54-year-old man disappeared on Nov. 3, 2015, after telling his family he was going for a bike ride, but failed to return home.

Late Monday afternoon, Backer left the courthouse without commenting.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.

A publication ban was placed on details of his bail hearing.

Backer was on the Canadian rowing team in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games.