Top Punjabi literary prize casts its net to B.C. teen writers until May 31

Vancouver businessman and philanthropist Barj Dhahan vividly remembers his Grade 12 creative writing classes at the city’s John Oliver Secondary School.

“Every Friday our class would meet in the library,” he recalled in a phone interview, “and we’d share our writing from the week with the others.

“There would be comments and critiques, and through that I came to understand the perspectives of other students.”

With the Punjabi-speaking population of B.C. numbering nearly 200,000, according to Statistics Canada's most recent 2011 data, it’s the most-spoken mother tongue after English in the province.

Hoping to spark an explosion of Punjabi-language writings worldwide, the B.C. resident and co-founder of Canada India Education Society launched an international award in 2013.



But this year, he decided to extent the existing award to Grade 11 and 12 students in B.C. Punjabi-language classes, and the entry deadline is less than one month away.



He hopes the $500 prize will spark a blossoming of creativity and youth writing in English and Punjabi, since students must translate their own work themselves into both languages.

“Many of these youth were born and raised here,” Dhahan said, “but many come from Punjabi families so they have their own perspectives on school life and Canada. Bilingualism and multilingualism is really the way to go for all Canadian youth in the future … I thought this would be a good way to encourage youth.”

For him, it also has special significance this year as Canada marks 150 years since its own Confederation.

“When youth are encouraged to write in English, French or their mother language, you’re supporting a process of self-discovery,” he explained, “as well as a sharing of oneself with others whose cultural backgrounds may be very different.

“In this grand multicultural experience that Canada has been going through for the last 150 years, creative writing for youth can be one way of bridging cultural differences, engaging and building greater understanding.”