RCMP says 2 Alberta men died in Tofino fish boat sinking off B.C.'s west coast

TOFINO, B.C. — The RCMP says two Alberta men died when a sport-fishing vessel overturned and sank off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday.

The Mounties say the men are 32 and 42 years old, but their names and hometowns haven't yet be released.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says Tofino RCMP is investigating the capsizing of the 8.4-metre sport fishing vessel in waters northwest of Bartlett Island near Tofino.

She says three of the five men who were on board the vessel when it took on water and capsized were treated and released from hospital.

Linteau says other sport fishing vessels in the area helped rescue the men from the water, and Canadian Coast Guard personnel provided lifesaving measures.

Linteau says the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of accident.