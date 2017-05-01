Vancouver city council to vote on cancelling controversial wordmark

Vancouver city council will vote on a motion on notice Tuesday that, if passed, would officially cancel the controversial wordmark it approved in February.

The motion also suggests Vancouverites would have a chance to vote for a new wordmark in Fall 2017.

The decision to re-do the city’s wordmark is in response to public outcry after the original proposed version was revealed. Residents mocked the gotham-fonted logo due to its simplicity and $8,000 price tag while local designers signed an open letter that criticized the process used to create the new logo.

Related:

Mayor Gregor Robertson’s motion summed it up with this statement: “The public expressed a strong desire to provide feedback on a new wordmark.”

The new process, if approved Tuesday, will involve both public feedback as well as collaboration with the Graphic Designers of Canada, according to the motion.