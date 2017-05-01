Vancouver city council to vote on cancelling controversial wordmark
The motion, if approved, would give Vancouverites a chance to vote for a new design
Vancouver city council will vote on a motion on notice Tuesday that, if passed, would officially cancel the controversial wordmark it approved in February.
The motion also suggests Vancouverites would have a chance to vote for a new wordmark in Fall 2017.
The decision to re-do the city’s wordmark is in response to public outcry after the original proposed version was revealed. Residents mocked the gotham-fonted logo due to its simplicity and $8,000 price tag while local designers signed an open letter that criticized the process used to create the new logo.
Mayor Gregor Robertson’s motion summed it up with this statement: “The public expressed a strong desire to provide feedback on a new wordmark.”
The new process, if approved Tuesday, will involve both public feedback as well as collaboration with the Graphic Designers of Canada, according to the motion.
The motion makes no mention of a budget for the new wordmark, but local designers have said the original bill, $8,000 was too low and that top-of-the-line city logos could cost as much as $200,000 to design.