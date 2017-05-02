B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll

A new poll heading into the final week before the May 9 election — from the only pollster who predicted a B.C. Liberal win in 2013 — has both good news and bad news for B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark.

The bad news is that her party appears to be trailing the B.C. New Democrats by eight per cent, according to a Forum Research survey of 1,067 voters obtained by Metro, and she remains disliked by nearly two-in-three British Columbians.

“This is coming down to a very close election,” Forum president Lorne Bozinoff told Metro. “We’ve got the Liberals behind in all three areas, not just in the Interior but also Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

“But when you have three parties in a race, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen. It hasn’t gelled yet.”

Subtract the 62 per cent who disapprove of Clark from the 28 per cent backing her, and you’re left with a negative 34-point approval rating that’s far worse that her B.C. NDP rival John Horgan’s negative four point gap, Forum found.

But there’s some “good” news for the embattled Premier, however. Her net approval score actually rose by two points from early April, and as the 2013 election proved, anything can happen in the closing days of the campaign.

If Forum’s predictions are similarly accurate to the 2013 election’s, when they came closest of all pollsters, an election now would see the NDP win with 37 per cent popular support and a 47-seat majority. The B.C. Liberals would get 29 per cent of the popular vote and 34 seats.

But the most notable trend for Bozinoff is with the B.C. Green Party, whose leader Andrew Weaver surged in popularity following two televised leader debates. Four-in-ten voters approved of him, while just 17 per cent disapproved — leaping him to a staggering 25-point net approval rating, far better than both other party leaders.

The Greens have reached historic support of 24 per cent province-wide, according to Forum, and an election now would quadruple their current seats in the Legislature.

“The Greens are the wild card in this election,” he said. “This whole thing’s coming down to, ‘What’s going to happen with the Green vote?’

“Will it stick at their high level or not, and if it doesn’t where is it going to go? Green voters are going to have to make that decision closer to election day.”

Amidst those results, Green candidates are coming under increasing scrutiny as their party surges to its highest support in British Columbia’s history — and with that surge, its slate of hopefuls across the province are under the microscope.

One came under fire for impersonating Martin Luther King, Jr., comparing the oppression of African-Americans to Greens, and apologized. Three more apologized on Monday after social media comments surfaced of them making offensive jokes about the Holocaust, pedophilia, drug use and fat people, and another posting 9/11 conspiracy theories.



Weaver is coming under attack over his party’s low level of gender and ethnic diversity, and remarks he made on Facebook inviting unlimited individual donations, even from outside B.C., while stating his party is taking the high road despite lax rules.

Increasingly, the NDP are setting their sights on damaging an adversary they fear could split Liberal opponents’ votes in many ridings. And a video, produced by underwater environmental filmmaker Twyla Roscovich, was circulated Monday warning voters outside Green-vote-rich southern Vancouver Island not to split the anti-Liberal vote by casting a Green ballot. (Roscovich, the narrator, also has this advice: "Don't trust the polls").



“The Liberals are probably happier the Greens are so high right now,” Bozinoff suggested, “because they could potentially pull that vote away from the NDP.”

But hold onto your “If This Man Kicked A Dog He Would Still Win” headlines a bit longer. Another poll also released May 1 from Ipsos-Reid, of 661 voters, suggested a very different result: a statistical tie between B.C. Liberals and NDP, but Clark's party eking out a minority victory in the seat count.



Meanwhile, according to veteran poll analyst Eric Grenier — whose multi-poll averaging predictions are featured on CBC News — in an election tomorrow, the B.C. Liberals would get 41 per cent (+/- 3.1) of the popular vote, and B.C. NDP statistically tied at 40 per cent. He places the Greens at nearly 16 per cent.

Grenier’s seat predictions suggest that the NDP could win a minority government with 43 MLAs, the B.C. Liberals with 42, and Greens adding one seat to their caucus of two MLAs. If that holds up, it means Andrew Weaver’s Greens could become kingmakers, holding the two votes needed to ensure a minority government survives or fails.