Trading a rental for a $650,000 condo, with help from the B.C. government

Economists have warned an interest-free, taxpayer-funded home loan program could push real estate prices up further — but the B.C. Liberals say the loan for first-time homeowners is helping people get into the housing market and free up rental.

Lucas Mitchell, a 34-year-old management consultant who lives in Vancouver, says he applied for the program as soon as it became available in February.

“The place we’re getting is a little bit more than the place we were living and we have more certainty,” Mitchell said.

Related:



Michell and his partner, Karen Johnson, had thought about buying for some time but didn’t feel able to get into the market, and the down payment loan made that dream seem more attainable. The loan is available only to first-time buyers who make less than $150,000 a year and only for homes worth $750,000 or less. Homeowners must start paying the government back in five years and go through an application process that tests their ability to afford their mortgage.

Mitchell and Johnson were renting a 600 square-foot one bedroom for $1,500 at Broadway and Fraser. They bought a $650,000 one-bedroom condo plus den, totalling 900 square feet, in a 1980s-era building near Granville Island. They now pay a little under $3,000 a month in mortgage payment and strata fees.

Mitchell acknowledges it was a big decision and may not be for everyone in Vancouver’s super-heated real estate market, where condo and townhouse prices have surged throughout 2017 after briefly cooling in the latter half of 2016.

Mitchell and Johnson used the full amount available under the HOME loan program — $37,500 — and contributed a matching amount from their own money and some help from their parents, to make up a 11 per cent down payment.

Since Johnson, an environmental consultant, is working four days a week and studying for a master’s degree, the payments are “right at the edge of our affordability right now,” Mitchell said. But with stable careers and a lot of research, the couple felt comfortable taking the big financial step.

Mitchell spoke to Metro from the campaign office of Gabe Garfinkel, B.C. Liberal candidate for Vancouver-Fairview. Garfinkel said he wanted to get the word out that the B.C. Liberals are serious about tackling housing affordability.

Citing comments from NDP candidate David Eby, Garfinkel said the NDP have threatened to scrap the loan program. In an email to Metro, NDP campaign staffer Jen Holmwood wrote: “We’re concerned that Christy Clark set up this program that puts first time homebuyers even deeper in debt and benefits developers, but our plan has not changed the funding set for that program. We’ll take a look at how it’s working, but anyone who has already applied won’t be affected.”

The B.C. government plans to spend $703 million on the program over the next three years.

Economists like Tom Davidoff, a professor at the University of British Columbia, are concerned the HOME loan program will raise prices in a market where supply already struggles to meet demand.

“It encourages you to spend more, because the more you spend on a place ­— up to $750,000 — the bigger the benefit,” he said.

“You’re encouraging people to pay more for a given property, so a lot of the benefit goes to sellers rather than buyers.”

There was already lots of competition for condos when Mitchell started looking in February, he said. The market has only gotten more heated since then and Mitchell is glad he took advantage of the program early.