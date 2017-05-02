Chicken rental gives Vancouverites sneak beak of farm life

Knowing exactly where your food comes from can be tough for a city dweller but one chicken-rental service aims to do just that for eggs with a six-month all-inclusive hen package for Metro Vancouver residents.

“We say it’s for the commitment-phobic farmer,” said Marie McGivern, a homesteader who raises and delivers hens for the program, called Rent The Chicken.

The U.S.-based program arrived in B.C. last year and is offering chickens to residents in the Lower Mainland for the first time this spring.

The standard $965-package includes three egg-laying hens, a mobile coop, and enough feed for six-months. The hens are sent back to McGivern’s farm in Kamloops for the winter, when temperatures drop and they don’t produce as many eggs.

It’s a no-fuss way of ensuring you have a fresh supply of ethical eggs everyday, she said. Each hen lays an average of one egg a day.

“People are trying to stay connected with their food and they’re trying to make ethical choices and this is one of the things that makes it easy to do,” she said.

“It brings your food that much closer.”

Hen-care is minimal – they only need to be fed once a day. But many renters go far beyond that, said McGivern.

“[The chickens] do get very attached to their renters. They come when they’re called, they eat treats out of your hand.”

They also act as a kind of pest-control, eating bugs in the yard if people let them out regularly, she said.

The program is not for everyone but it is proving to be more popular than McGivern expected. They built five coops in preparation for the program’s launch in the Okanagan last spring, but received 11 orders.

This year, they have received 18 orders so far, four of which came from people in the Lower Mainland.

The City of Vancouver allows residents to keep up to four hens in their yards and keepers are required to register them at no cost with the city.

Raising hens, even in the city, is not a new phenomenon but it can be tricky, especially because hens only lay eggs productively (at least one egg per day) for about three years, according to McGivern. Chickens can live for more than 10 years. Renting chickens for half a year is simply a new option, she said.