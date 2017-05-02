Vancouver 'mourns the loss' to fentanyl epidemic on street signage

The City of Vancouver tried a new tactic this past month to warn its residents about the deadly opioid crisis that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in the past year in B.C., including 120 overdose deaths in March alone, the most deadly month yet.

It enlisted road maintenance equipment — a temporary electronic warning sign that might normally read "Lane closed" or "Construction ahead" — to remind commuters of fentanyl's fatal toll, according to a tweet posted to the city's official update Twitter account in mid-April.

"1000+ lives lost," the sign flashed, followed by, "1+ year fentanyl crisis."

The most recent numbers, from March, showed a 50 per cent spike from March 2016 — and three times the number of opioid overdose deaths two years earlier.

And that month was even 11 per cent above February's staggering death toll, both month's averaging nearly four overdose fatalities every day.



A video of the sign being passed by buses, cars and pedestrians westbound on Pacific Avenue approaching Davie Street was posted to the City of Vancouver Update's official Twitter account.

"Gone but not forgotten," read message accompanying the short Apr. 14 video, which is the account's most recent tweet. "Vancouver mourns the loss #fentanylcrisis #publichealthemergency."

The tweet and electronic marquee marked exactly one year since the province's chief health officer, Dr. Perry Kendall, declared a public health emergency last spring.