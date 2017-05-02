Referendum threat hangs over Metro Vancouver transit plans

TransLink’s CEO had good news and bad news for Vancouver city council on May 2.

On the good news side: ridership, which rose 4.5 per cent in 2016, continued to grow by 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 (that compares to flat or declining ridership between 2013 and 2015).

And with three levels of government reaching consensus on funding an initial phase of a transit expansion plan for the region, the transit authority is planning improvements to several East-West Vancouver bus routes, and new B-lines for Vancouver’s 41st Avenue and Richmond to Metrotown.

If all goes to plan, TransLink plans to break ground on Vancouver’s Broadway Corridor subway expansion and the first part of Surrey’s light rail line in fall of 2019.

But Desmond also warned that much depends on the outcome of the provincial election.

That’s because, even though the federal government and province have recently committed $2.2 billion each to a suite of Metro Vancouver transportation improvements, the municipalities will still face a funding gap to come up with their share of the funds. Desmond said TransLink won’t know how big the gap will be until ongoing business cases for the Patullo Bridge replacement and rail projects are completed next fall.

If the B.C. Liberals are re-elected, another lengthy transit referendum could be in the region’s future. The Liberals recently affirmed their commitment to the referendum requirement if the mayors want to levy a new tax or fee to pay for transit.

A 2014 referendum on a proposed 0.5 per cent regional sales tax failed.

The mayors and TransLink’s board have currently identified four sources of funding for Phase 1 of a total $7.5-billion expansion plan: a fare increase, a property tax increase, the sale of the Oakridge transit centre and a development cost charge.

The development cost charge is the only new revenue source, although Desmond could not say for sure whether the proposal would trigger a referendum. It’s still to be determined what the development cost charge would look like: whether it would apply region-wide, or only to new development along transit corridors. But TransLink would need the province to change legislation in order to allow the new charge.

“That’s the top of our agenda with whatever government is formed,” Desmond said.

Desmond also warned that tolling a new Pattullo Bridge would be a key part of municipal government’s contribution to the project. The B.C. Liberals and B.C. NDP have promised to either cap or eliminate tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges.