Transit ridership on the rise in the Lower Mainland
The number of people taking public transit in the region increased 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2017.
Ridership on Metro Vancouver’s public transit system increased another 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 following 4.5 per cent growth in 2016.
But TransLink isn’t sure which factors are behind the growth: it could be the new Evergreen Line, the unusually snowy winter or the rising price of gas.
“Clearly Evergreen is boosting the SkyTrain option, there’s no doubt about that,” said Kevin Desmond, CEO of Translink.
“But we’re also seeing growth on the bus system.”
Ridership dipped slightly in 2013 and was flat in 2014 and 2015, a trend that coincided with a decrease in service as the transit authority and municipal governments struggled to find a new revenue source for transit expansion.
The Evergreen Line opened in December 2016, and new money was recently announced for new buses, SkyTrain cars and SeaBus after the federal government and province committed to fund the first phase of TransLink’s expansion plan.
