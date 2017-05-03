Average price of a Vancouver westside condo nears $1 million

After a heated four months for condos and townhouse sales, the average sales price for a condo on the west side of Vancouver is now nearly $1 million.

The market conditions have started to feel familiar to Vancouver realtor Steve Saretsky, echoing the fever pitch of 2016 before the market cooled off abruptly following the introduction of a 15% foreign buyer tax in Metro Vancouver. Condos have been quicker to recover than single family houses.

“It’s really frustrating for buyers,” Saretsky said. Multiple bids are common, which Saretsky believes is a key factor in pushing up prices.

“I’ve had a few (clients) make a couple bids and get outbid and then take a step back and exit the market. You’re at the mercy of the seller.”

Another realtor, Geoff McLennan, recently highlighted the condo craze in his newsletter.

“The insanity of multiple offers that we saw in houses last year has come to condos and most are selling in one week well over the asking price,” he wrote. He described two recent sales in New Westminster, which has become a particularly hot area for condos: a one-bedroom that sold for $100,000 over-asking and another that sold for $50,000 over.

In April the average price for a condo in Vancouver West rose to $969,579, compared to $572,000 for Vancouver East. Saretsky said that 73 per cent of April condo sales were located in Vancouver West, which includes condo-heavy areas like downtown.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver prefers to use a measurement called the benchmark price, which the board says more closely represents a typical housing unit. The April benchmark price for Vancouver West condos was $718,400 and $480,300 for Vancouver East.

Saretsky said most of the buyers he’s seeing are local first-time buyers or baby boomers who are leveraging their home to buy an investment property. The number of condos being put on the market remains low, frustrating the high demand, although Saretsky said listings have begun to pick up as the market heads into the busy spring season.

Last December, the B.C. government introduced a controversial down payment loan for first-time homebuyers, which many economists warned would push prices higher. While Saretsky has heard of several buyers using the program, he said it’s unclear whether it’s having an effect on prices.

On May 2, Metro profiled Lucas Mitchell, a Vancouver homeowner who took advantage of the government down payment loan to move from a $1,550 a month rental apartment to a condo, where he now pays $3,000 a month for his mortgage and strata fees.

Saretsky, who is concerned about the high amount of household debt Canadians are carrying, wondered whether that kind of decision will “ripple through the economy.”