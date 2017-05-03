B.C. election: Key developments from Day 23
VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day 23 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:
NDP:
— New Democrat Leader John Horgan accused the Liberals of planning to bring back the harmonized sales tax, despite Liberal denials.
— Horgan said an increase in advance voter turnout in B.C. is good news for the New Democrats because early voting shows people are looking for a change after 16 years of Liberal governments.
LIBERALS:
— Liberal Leader Christy Clark repeated her promise not to bring in a value-added tax if her party wins Tuesday's election after Horgan said the promise can't be believed.
— The Liberals issued a statement saying "we're happy to stand corrected" on claims from party officials that a woman caught on video telling Clark she wouldn't vote for her was planted at an event by the NDP.
— Alberta Premier Rachel Notley lashed out at Clark over the Liberal promise to put a $70 per tonne tax on the thermal coal, which would hurt Alberta. Clark said the tax is an opportunity for Alberta to join the fight on climate change.
GREENS:
— David Suzuki endorsed the B.C. Green party. The prominent environmentalist said it is the fist time he has endorsed a political party.
— Green Leader Andrew Weaver said receiving an endorsement from Suzuki was an extraordinary moment for him, calling Suzuki an inspiration in his scientific career.
