When and where to vote in the B.C. Election

About 7% of registered voters have already cast their ballot

Almost 250,000 people have voted in the 2017 B.C. election during two days of advanced voting.

About 230,000 people, making up seven per cent of registered voters, have already cast their ballots in the B.C. election during two days of advanced voting, according to Elections BC.

Advanced voting is open once again starting Wednesday, May 3 and will continue until Saturday, May 6.

Voting stations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and people can find the most convenient one for them at elections.bc.ca/wtv.

Voters must bring either one piece of photo ID or two pieces of ID and one must include their address. People who don't have ID can still vote if someone else vouches for their identity.

General voting day is May 9. 

This week Metro joins three different parties' Vancouver candidates as they test their mettle with voters on the street.

