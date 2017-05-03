B.C. Indigenous leaders launch ‘Anyone But Clark’ election campaign

A group of B.C. Indigenous leaders say the province is in “an emergency situation” and Premier Christy Clark must be ousted from power by voters.

The group launched a campaign at the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) office in Vancouver on Monday encouraging citizens to choose “Anyone But Clark” during the provincial election. On Wednesday, Gitxsan leaders joined the call to vote either Green or NDP, saying their communities have been divided by Clark's LNG "fantasies."

On Monday, four leaders and an environmental lawyer from communities in and around Kelowna, Smithers, Chase and Vancouver said the Liberal government must go because it hasn’t respected Indigenous people or their rights.

Cecilia Point from Musqueam Indian Band opened the events by stating that she doesn’t usually become involved in colonial politics as an Indigenous person, but is speaking out because “we’re in an emergency situation,” she said.

“Our children are dying in care at a rapid rate.”

Point also spoke of resource development such as the Site C Dam, Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion and Mount Polley mine “poisoning” Indigenous economies.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, who has long spoken out against Clark’s policies, said the First Nations Leadership Council sent out detailed surveys to all three provincial parties and the Liberal party’s answers came up short.

“The B.C. Liberal government does not have the best interest of Indigenous peoples at heart,” he said.

“I would also like to point out that during the debates on radio and television, there was scant reference to Indigenous issues.”

Phillip said it’s time for change after 16 years of a B.C. Liberal government.

“The Clark government has neglected B.C. in obsessive pursuit of resource development projects,” he said.

“We’re asking for the good people of B.C., Indigenous peoples, our dear friends and neighbours, our allies, to come out as we did in the federal election, and vote for anyone but Christy Clark.”

The website launched by the leaders, anyonebutclark.ca, includes an online pledge to choose the candidate who has the best chance of defeating a Liberal.

Wet'suwet'en Chief Namoks said it’s crucial that people get out and vote before polls close May 9.

“Over the years people have decided not to vote because they have no faith in the government,” he said.