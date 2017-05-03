'Hulk Horgan' diss fails to lift Clark's low popularity among women, but Horgan takes a hit

The B.C. Liberals’ attempts last week to paint B.C. New Democrat leader John Horgan as a “mansplaining” sexist — with Premier Christy Clark’s war room beginning to refer to him as “Hulk Horgan” over his aggressive debate style — failed to boost Clark’s already flagging popularity among the province’s women.

That’s according to a new poll heading into the final week before the May 9 election, by Forum Research and obtained by Metro.

It found that just 23 per cent of women polled approved of Clark's performance (up a mere three points from early April results), compared to 32 per cent of men.

But her disapproval ratings her similarly split, with 65 per cent of B.C. women disapproving her, six points higher than her male supporters and the same as in early April.

“There is a gender gap,” said Forum president Lorne Bozinoff in a phone interview. “The Liberals are really trailing among women.

“(This election), even with a female leader, B.C. Liberals don’t do that well among women. In fact, the NDP with a male leader are doing much better. The gender gap works in the opposite direction from what you’d normally find.”

Clark’s filmed interaction with retired social worker Linda Higgins this weekend— which sparked a Twitter hashtag #IamLinda and false Liberal allegations that Higgins was an NDP “plant” sent to disrupt — may not have helped.

Clark detractors quickly jumped on her for interrupting Higgins and walking away before she could explain why she “would never vote” for Clark; while the leader’s supporters praised her composure and respect for democratic differences.

But if there was any impact of the B.C. Liberals' "Hulk Horgan" rhetoric, it's that he gained more women supporters and detractors alike. Horgan had no gender gap among backers, but a six-point gap among his critics — 31 per cent of women disapproved Horgan.

That was a significant spike since early April, before the debates, when he had just 19 per cent disapproval among B.C. women.

If a provincial election were held now, according to the poll of 1,067 voters, just 26 per cent of women would vote B.C. Liberal — eight-points behind men. The B.C. NDP would garner 40 per cent of women's votes, six points more than men. The Greens have a similar gender divide to the NDP, with more women leaning to Weaver.

The poll by Forum Research — the only pollster who predicted a B.C. Liberal win in 2013 and came closest to the final popular vote — suggests the B.C. New Democrats are leading by eight per cent.

But with women voters apparently still not sold on Clark, and only days left before election day on Tuesday, Bozinoff suggests that simply knocking Horgan down a few pegs isn’t enough to woo women province-wide into her court.

“They need to target their last few days here to women,” he advised, “and position themselves with positions and platforms they can come with in the next few years that impact women.”

Clark has campaigned on jobs and a stable economy, particularly in the resource sector, while Horgan’s pitched $10-a-day child care and increased minimum wage which disproportionately affect women.