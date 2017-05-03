On the campaign trail with Sam Sullivan, B.C. Liberals

This week Metro joins three different parties' Vancouver candidates as they test their mettle with voters on the street.

Roll up to a Yaletown condominium tower entrance.



Wait outside until a resident approaches and politely smile.



Offer a dog biscuit if there’s a canine (there usually is). Sometimes, humans get pizza.

It’s a routine former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan knows well as he embarks on his second provincial election campaign in Vancouver-False Creek — an extremely dense urban riding full of newer glass apartment towers and constituents with little time or interest to stop and chat.

Without a buzzer code or contact, Sullivan is using every means available to get access to those building lobbies.

A woman approaches, he introduces himself and when she speaks he switches to Cantonese and she smiles, exchanges greetings, and gestures to the door, opening and holding for him to roll his electric wheelchair inside.

The 57-year-old, paralyzed in a teenage ski accident, is instantly recognizable to most people he encounters. One passerby shouts approvingly, “I want you back, to get the other guy out!” – a reference to current Vision Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Sullivan, now a one-term Liberal MLA, smirks but changes the conversation to his provincial run without a remark on his former City Hall nemesis during his tenure with the right-leaning Non-Partisan Association.

Does being a former mayor help or hurt him?

“I think it helps me,” he said. “There's a saying that memories are like wine; they grow better with age.

“People can't remember if they hated me or liked me … they just remember me."

A man emerges from the elevator with two dogs, and Sullivan reaches for a dog treat. The pair rush towards him in a blur as he strikes up a conversation with an undecided voter, Marlo Firme.

When Firme reveals his family came from the Philippines, Sullivan — who practices one or two phrases in a different language every day — switches for 30 seconds of back-and-forth greetings in Tagalog.

“Any big issues?” Sullivan asked in English.

“Climate change,” Firme replied. “I'm really big on carbon pricing and I want all of Canada to adopt something like what B.C. has.”

Sullivan replied he’s proud of that policy, instituted by former premier Gordon Campbell. But this election, the B.C. Liberals have come under fire from climate campaigners for promising a freeze on the tax. That’s where the conversation goes next.

“While I have you here,” Firme said, “I really do want the carbon tax to be increased. Do whatever it takes, because I don't think we should let that issue not be at the forefront, it should be at the forefront of everything.”

Sullivan suggests that to see the carbon price increase, “We’ll have to be encouraging of my colleagues.” The chat ends with a handshake.

Vancouver-False Creek is a riding he handily won in the 2013 election, his first foray into provincial politics.

Sullivan got more than 52 per cent of vote, defeating rooking NDP candidate Matt Toner by 15 per cent.

This time, he’s again running against a political newcomer, Morgane Oger, one of the province’s most prominent education advocates and a pioneering LGBTQ rights crusader.

It’s perhaps a sign that he’s not terribly worried about his chances this year that his campaign office is a surprisingly narrow unit on the second floor of a Yaletown office complex (accessible, of course, by wheelchair), even sharing the tiny space with a yoga studio — its mats, blocks and straps piled on shelving in one corner beside his campaign buttons and T-shirts for volunteers.

His opponents in the B.C. New Democrat camp are noting his low profile for the last four years with the hashtag #InvisibleSam.



The B.C. Liberal backbencher was a shoe-in for MLA in 2013. But if momentum shifts in the final week before May 9, has he got the loyalty of his condo constituents?

Although he attempts to take Metro to the three areas of his riding where he “does quite poorly” among voters — closer to the West End — he is unable to elicit much hostility or, as he calls it, “grit” on the streets.

Many of his critics do seem to challenge him about the B.C. NDP’s $10-a-day child care pledge, he said.

"People have chewed my ear off about daycare,” he said of one such encounter. “I said, 'If you really wanted cheap daycare, why don't you go with the Greens?' She smiled, and I could tell she was actually a partisan NDP person.

“There are people you can spend a lot of time with and they might vote for you, but at this time we are not really looking for anything other than our voters who are already predisposed … they just have to be reminded when the election is.”

But Sullivan’s secret weapon in the fight for condo dwellers hearts and minds?

It’s through their stomach, he revealed.

One technique he uses to access residents of the towers, he revealed as he rolled into a small pizzeria, is on pizza boxes delivered inside. The shop’s owner emerges with a box and smiles, saying he loves Sullivan because of his party’s "support for businesses."

Sullivan slaps a B.C. Liberal sticker with his name on it onto the box, ready for delivery beyond buildings' secure gates.



Also those dog treats, he revealed.

“We put the biscuits in strategic places, so when the dogs are going by, they'll gulp them down and then they find me.”