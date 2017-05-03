Pigeon lays eggs in used needle 'nest' in Downtown Eastside hotel: Vancouver police

A high-ranking Vancouver police officer made a disturbing find this week in one of the city's notorious Downtown Eastside hotels, which have been in the news for their abysmal living conditions and neglect for years.

Supt. Michelle Davey, with the Vancouver Police Department, found a sinkful of used syringes in a single room occupancy (SRO) in the neighbourhood that had seemingly been turned into a pigeon's nest.

Three white eggs sat atop of dozens of used needles, which she insisted in a Tweet were not staged.

"Pigeons spotted making a nest out of needles in a DTES SRO room," she posted to her professional Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. "Sad reality of the opioid crisis fentanyl frontline."

That crisis has sparked a year-long public health emergency that's lately worsening — with February and March seeing a record nearly four people die every day from painkiller overdoses in British Columbia — totaling more than 1,000 killed in the past year.



The SRO have long been riddled with controversy. Last week, a resident of the Regent Hotel — one of several hotels in the area owned by the Sahota family — hauled his vermin-infested foam mattress to Vancouver City Hall on top of a car in protest of the ongoing conditions in the family's hotels, including used syringes piling up in public areas, safety hazards and unsanitary conditions.

In a separate incident this week, members of the Sahota family were themselves targeted by angry residents inside the subsidized cafeteria of the Carnegie Community Centre, which is open to the public but unlike a soup kitchen offers significantly discounted meals in one of Canada's poorest neighbourhoods.