April becomes second deadliest month in Vancouver's overdose crisis in 2017

Fifteen people died in Vancouver last week from drug overdoses, bringing the total to 41 overdose deaths in April, according to the City.

That makes April the second deadliest month in 2017, a year that has seen 141 overdose deaths so far. Toxicology reports on the most recent deaths still need to be confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services reported 688 overdose calls in April, the highest on record in the year and a 22 per cent increase from March. About 215 of those overdose calls happened in the last week of April, with April 26 holding the record for the most overdose calls in a single day ever recorded.

"This crisis is B.C.'s most tragic public health emergency in decades and yet urgent health care interventions that could immediately save lives are not being facilitated," said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.