John Horgan promises accountability on fentanyl crisis

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan says an NDP government would consider all addiction treatment options in its approach to the drug overdose crisis that has killed 141 Vancouverites so far this year.

Fourteen people died in Vancouver just last week, according to the city. In 2015, 30 people died from drug overdoses in the entire province. The B.C. Coroner’s Service has said fentanyl is behind the dramatic increase in overdose deaths.

The increasing number of opioid overdoses, which killed four people a day in the province in March, is “a crisis for all British Columbians,” said Horgan.

He also highlighted his promise of creating a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, if elected. Having one person responsible for the file will ensure accountability, he said.

“I want to have someone I can look to every morning and say, did you make progress yesterday? Are we making lives better today? Do we have in place the treatment beds that we need? Are we looking at alternative therapies? Are we making sure there are appropriate safe injection sites? Do we have first responders with the tools they need to keep people alive?”

The B.C. Liberals have said they would set aside $12 million for up to 28 youth addiction treatment beds and $2 million for the new B.C. Centre on Substance Use.

Horgan did not specify how much money his government would dedicate to the issue but that in terms of alternative therapies, “everything is on the table.”

The NDP leader recounted the experience of having two parents of a daughter who had died from fentanyl, tearfully asking him what he would do about the overdose crisis.

“It’s [about] the legacies of these daughters and sons, sisters and brothers who have lost their lives,” he said.