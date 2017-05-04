‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway

In an interview Thursday, B.C. New Democrat leader John Horgan called Advantage B.C.’s tax refund program “$100 million wasted that could have gone to other services,” and questioned the benefits of the program to ordinary British Columbians.



“This government is the triple-delete government,” he said. “They don't want people to know what they're doing, and the Advantage B.C. story is an example of that.”



His opponent, B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark, dismissed the New York Times article to a News 1130 reporter: “I am really impressed that you made it all the way through that article,” the Premier said, “and were able to figure out what the guy was trying to say.”



Clark added that Advantage B.C. serves an important role “to attract head offices and businesses to B.C. from around the world.”



But for one of the sources quotes in Levin’s article, Clark’s response was “irresponsible” and an example of the need for transparency in how taxpayer dollars are spent in the province.



“I think people understand the implications,” said Dermod Travis, executive director of the independent watchdog Integrity B.C., in a phone interview. “I’ve noticed on social media people are talking about it — people are angry about it.”



The article’s author, New York Times staff member Dan Levin, said he felt compelled to investigate Advantage B.C. because its activities “just seemed to be so mysterious,” despite the large price tag for taxpayers.



“What it's really done is totally unclear,” he told Metro in a phone interview. “There's not a lot that's publicly available. It's unclear what the government is even collecting to assess the benefits of this program.



“At the same time, the government has repeatedly expanded this program and expanded its tax incentives to make it more attractive for these companies. Where are the results? That's just unclear.”



One ten-year member of Advantage B.C. stood out for Levin: PacNet, a payment processing firm the U.S. Treasury Department listed as a “significant transnational criminal organization” on Sept. 22, alleging it “has a lengthy history of money laundering by knowingly processing payments on behalf of a wide range of mail fraud schemes.”



Hansen confirmed to Metro that PacNet was a member but was removed this year after membership fee invoices were mailed to members in January.



“This year they didn’t pay, we sent them to the normal contact address we had but we had nothing in return,” he said. “And then given the news media information we had, we deemed them to no longer be a member in good standing.”



Travis, however, expressed concern about PacNet’s involvement in Advantage B.C.



“Hansen and staff at Advantage B.C. are now in the unique position of having seen part of their salaries paid for through the proceeds of money laundering,” he alleged.



But Hansen took issue with Levin’s article, he told Metro in an interview. While Levin reported that as few as 122 jobs were created in B.C. from the program, Hansen retorted jobs were never the main goal, but attracting businesses.



“To infer that somehow this is money the province is somehow giving up — it’s money the province wouldn’t ever have received,” he added. “I take issue with the whole thing around transparency.



“If anybody wants to know anything about Advantage B.C., it’s all on our website.”



The non-profit, he said, is accountable to its business members, whose identities could not be revealed because that is governed by Ministry of Finance privacy protections for taxpayers.



Integrity B.C., however, said it’s telling what information isn’t on Advantage B.C.’s website: a membership list, how much has been refunded, and financial statements.



“Here you have a secretive organization that doesn’t publish its financial records,” Travis said, “and has the gall to say it’s responsible to its members, not the taxpayers forking over $140 million since 2008.