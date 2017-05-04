Richmond man charged in Vancouver sex assault

A 19-year-old Richmond man has been charged after a 21-year-old woman was allegedly pulled into bushes and sexually assaulted outside a vacant house in South Vancouver.

Bilali Miyonkuru, 19, of Richmond, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and robbery, said Vancouver police Thursday in a press statement. Miyonkuru remains in custody.

Around 2 a.m. on Apr. 26th, the victim was on East 46th Avenue near Doman Street when she was grabbed from behind and dragged into the bushes.

Police believe the same person, allegedly approached two other young women earlier that night.

At 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old was walking near Monmouth Avenue and Joyce Street when she was approached by a man who asked her not to move. She ran from the area and called police. About half an hour later a 34-year-old was entering an apartment near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue when she was grabbed from behind. She screamed and the man fled.