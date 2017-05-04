Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Metro Vancouver
Lightening and thunder could develop Thursday night in parts of Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada
Enjoy the sun while it lasts because a "severe" thunderstorm could move into Metro Vancouver as early as Thursday night, according to Environment Canada.
The agency issued the storm warning Thursday, encouraging those in the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and Whistler area to stay indoors during the storm.
Intense lightning, strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and hail often accompany thunderstorms, it said in a written statement.
There is a 70 per cent chance of showers Friday with a high of 14 degrees. The weekend looks more promising, with a mix of sun and cloud and only a 40 per cent chance of showers Saturday. Sun and a high of 15 degreres is forecasted for Sunday.