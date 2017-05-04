Vancouver Aquarium releases endangered frog tadpoles into wild

The Vancouver Aquarium will release 1,000 tadpoles of the most endangered amphibian in Canada, the Oregon spotted frog, into the Fraser Valley Friday.

The release is part of an effort to save the endangered species, whose population has gone down by as much as 90 per cent, from extinction. The aquarium has bred and released almost 20,000 tadpoles into suitable habitats in B.C. since 2010, according to a release.

More wildlife stories:

Aquarium staff have found juvenile frogs and egg masses near release sites, indicating that the tadpoles bred at the non-profit have done well, the release states.

“Without this collaborative conservation program in place, the Oregon spotted frog would be facing an uncertain future in B.C.,” said Darren Smy, senior aquarium biologist at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre.

There are currently seven established wild populations of the Oregon spotted frog in the Fraser Valley, an increase from three in 2014.

The species is facing habitat destruction, the introduction of non-native species, and increased pollution and disease.