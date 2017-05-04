Homelessness-preventing Vancouver Rent Bank faces funding gap

The Vancouver Rent Bank has been operating for five years, providing small loans to people who face eviction, often because of a health or family emergency or an unexpected loss of income.

But the loan program is now facing a $30,000 funding gap, even as demand for its services continues to grow. Rents throughout Metro Vancouver spiked in 2016, while homelessness in the region rose 30 per cent between 2014 and 2017.

“We’ve been seeing a steady number of loans going out,” said Amanda Pollicino, director of community programs at the Network of Inner City Services Society, the non-profit that runs Vancouver’s rent bank.

And because the funding has not kept up with the growing demand, “we’ve also seen an increasing number of people denied the loan.”

The rent bank provided 148 loans in 2014, 121 loans in 2016 and has already provided 40 loans this year.

The City of Vancouver continues to fund the program with $49,000 a year, while the Streettohome Foundation donated the initial $365,000 loan capital. But a three-year, $30,000 a year contribution from the Vancouver Foundation has now ended, leaving Pollicino and other supporters of the program to embark on the rent bank’s first fundraising campaign. (Visit vancouverrentbank.com/take-action to learn more.)

One of those allies is LandlordBC, a landlord advocacy group. CEO David Hutniak has served on the rent bank’s advisory committee for the past two years.

“No one deserves to lose their home just because they might find themselves unexpectedly experiencing a temporary shortage of funds. Knowing that the Vancouver Rent Bank can help will do much to put renter’s minds at ease,” the landlord advocacy group states on its website.

“Knowing that our valued tenants have this important financial resource at their disposal is not only good for the tenant, but it’s also good for us as landlords.”

Evictions are expensive and stressful for landlords too, Pollicino sad, costing them between $5,000 and $7,000.

The rent bank hopes to raise $30,000 by the end of June. But ultimately, Pollicino would like to see a region-wide rent bank servicing Metro Vancouver. In Ontario, the province funds a rent bank for the Greater Toronto area. But so far requests for provincial funding in B.C. have so far been denied.