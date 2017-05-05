17-year-old youth injured in multi-vehicle collision in Surrey dies

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say a 17-year-old youth has died of his injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in the Cloverdale area of Surrey.

Police say he was one of three people hurt in two separate collisions on 64th Avenue on Wednesday night.

Mounties say a black Cadillac failed to stop after colliding with a car and then rammed a Honda Prelude, slamming that vehicle into the pumps of a nearby gas station.

Police say three people trapped in the Prelude were rescued by firefighters but the driver was critically injured while the passengers suffered serious injuries.

A 22-year-old Surrey woman was arrested at the scene of the second crash and RCMP say they have not ruled out alcohol, drugs or speed as factors in the collisions.