B.C. election: Key developments from Day 25

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day 25 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

Liberals:

— Liberal Leader Christy Clark's bid to ban or tax thermal coal received a boost as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would "seriously" consider her suggestion.

— Clark is defending a little-known tax rebate program meant to attract international business, which TD Bank used to claim a $2.8-million refund that a court says the province must consider after it first rejected the claim over a missed deadline.

— Clark says the International Business Activity Act has created more revenue than it has cost and it's aimed at luring companies to B.C. after it came under more scrutiny this week when a newspaper report looked at its effectiveness as a job creator.

NDP:

— The NDP says people deserve answers about the international business activity program because it allows unnamed corporations to receive an unknown amount of taxpayer money with no discernible benefits for B.C.

— NDP Leader John Horgan is taking aim at Green voters, appealing to them to back his party to oust the Liberals from power.

— Horgan says the New Democrats have much in common with the Greens, including support to reform the electoral system, reducing greenhouse gases and opposing the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

Greens:

— Green Leader Andrew Weaver stopped by at an NDP event to challenge to the party's bid for Green voters.

— Weaver says Horgan's comments smack of voter suppression.