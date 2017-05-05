Housing will influence votes for 70% of B.C. voters on Tuesday: poll

As Tuesday's provincial election looms, and advance voting continues through Saturday, housing is unsurprisingly shaping up to be one of the most important issues for many British Columbian voters.

Housing issues will influence the votes of seven-in-ten voters, according to a survey by Forum Research, which surveyed 1,067 voters across the province, provided to Metro News.

"Most believe that the government has at least some power to affect housing rates in the province," said Forum Research president Lorne Bozinoff. "Which means if costs don’t come down, the governing party is likely to get the blame."

Among those saying housing would inform their vote May 9, 41 per cent said it would have "a large amount of influence" on how they cast their ballot, with the strongest influence among women voters under 34, the survey found.

But the results were regionally quite different, with Vancouver Islanders being the most influenced by housing issues followed by Metro Vancouverites. In the province's Interior and north, however, one-in-three said housing would not inform their vote at all, more than said it would strongly influence them; nonetheless, the poll found that even there 59 per cent said it would have at least some impact.



Forum asked respondents about the province's 15 per cent offshore buyers tax in Vancouver, which was instituted last year in response to skyrocketing prices and reports on non-residents buying up local real estate but leaving it vacant.

Sixty-two per cent of British Columbians said they wanted to see that tax doubled to 30 per cent.

