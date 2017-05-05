Massey Bridge to cost $12 billion: BC NDP

The B.C. NDP today announced they had found evidence that the controversial Massey Bridge will cost $8 million more than the original $3.5 billion price tag to build.

But the claim was met by derision by the B.C. Liberals, who said it was more evidence of the NDP’s “bad math” skills.

The NDP are pointing to “leaked internal documents” that shows the bridge will cost $3.2 billion to build, as well as $300 million in interest payments during construction, for a total capital cost of $3.5 billion.

The document also shows the government will pay long-term interest costs totalling $8 billion between 2017 and 2068, the 50-year repayment period.

The province plans to finance the bridge by issuing government bonds, and to secure short-term financing from “a private partner.” The province also hopes to get a share of the funding for the new bridge from the federal government.

That ask hasn’t come through yet, unlike the $2.2 billion the federal government has committed for part of a transit expansion plan for Metro Vancouver; the federal government has opened up spending for nation-wide infrastructure needs, but one of the priorities for that infrastructure is "green" projects like public transit.

“Financing costs for the (Massey) bridge will add another $8 billion in costs that British Columbians will be paying for the next 50 years - bringing the total bill to nearly $12 billion,” the B.C. NDP charge in a press release.

“Yes, there will be a loan and it will be spread out over the next 50 years – like a mortgage,” said Todd Stone, B.C. Liberal candidate for Kamloops who served as transportation minister. “As an example, if you bought a home for $750,000 today and pay it off over a 35-year period, you'll pay nearly $1 million in interest. You wouldn’t say you paid $1.75 million for the home.”

The government is currently paying around $150 million in interest payments for the Port Mann Bridge, which cost $3 billion to build. That 10-lane bridge, which is tolled, has not met revenue projections and has lost money.

The Massey Bridge is opposed by all Metro Vancouver mayors except for Delta’s Lois Jackson. Critics have said the planned 10-lane bridge is the wrong priority for the region, when regional transportation planning calls for an emphasis on public transit and reducing the need to drive. Removing the Massey Tunnel would also open up shipping to port terminals up the Fraser River, such as Fraser Surrey Docks, a thermal coal port. This has also raised environmental concerns.

But the B.C. Liberals have maintained the bridge is necessary because the tunnel between Richmond and Delta is vulnerable in an earthquake.