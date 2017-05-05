New Democrat Leader John Horgan looking forward to B.C. election results

VANCOUVER — NDP Leader John Horgan says he's been crisscrossing the province speaking to voters and thinks British Columbia can't afford another four years of a Liberal government.

While campaigning in Richmond Thursday for next week's election, Horgan said he's heard about the issues that matter most to voters and he's looking forward to the election results.

The question of affordability was also raised by Liberal Leader Christy Clark on the campaign trail.

She told supporters at a campaign rally in Victoria that an NDP government would raise taxes, making it hard for British Columbia to compete with businesses south of the border.

But some experts say it's the Green party the other candidates should be watching out for.