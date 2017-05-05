Red light on desk means I’m on task: Vancouver invention stops work interruptions

It’s common for workers in open-plan offices to use a visual cue — a bandana, sign or even a red safety cone — to signal to co-workers that they are hard at work and don’t want to be interrupted.

But a new invention, called FlowLight, from a Vancouver-based computer scientist uses mouse and keyboard activity to automatically activate a red light to show that employees are “in the zone.”

“The light is like displaying your Skype status – it tells your colleagues whether you’re busy or open for a chat,” said Thomas Fritz, a computer science professor at the University of British Columbia.

“When you’re interrupted, it can take a long time to get back into your work and it’s more likely you’ll make mistakes,” said Fritz.

Those interruptions aren’t just annoying — they can make an impact on the company’s bottom line. But FlowLight has also been designed to only turn red for a set maximum time each day, to prevent employees from feeling guilty or competing with each other to show who is the busiest bee.