Man, 76, missing following mudslide in B.C. Interior, Mounties say

SALMON ARM , B.C. — A elderly man is missing following an overnight mudslide in the southern Interior of British Columbia.

RCMP say local fire officials responded to the slide in the community of Tappen north of Salmon Arm on Saturday.

One home was completely enveloped by the slide with others possibly being partially damaged.

In a news release, Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says family members confirmed the 76-year-old man was last known to be inside the home that was buried in the slide and he has yet to be located.

Shuswap Search and Rescue crews have been activated and are working to enter the home to search for the man.