Search continues for B.C. fire chief who may have been swept away in creek

CACHE CREEK, B.C. — The search for a missing British Columbia fire chief feared to have been swept away in swollen creek has resumed.

RCMP say Clayton Cassidy of Cache Creek in B.C.'s Interior disappeared early Friday morning.

He was last known to be checking creek flow levels at a campground east of the village as snowmelt and rain was causing floods in the region.

Kamloops Search and Rescue tweeted early Saturday morning that the search, which has involved swiftwater and dog teams, was continuing.

Premier Christy Clark halted her election campaign to visit the community this morning.