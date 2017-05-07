A QuickSketch profile of B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark

VANCOUVER — A sketch of B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark:

Age: 51.

Born: Burnaby, B.C.

Education: Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Universite de la Sorbonne in Paris.

Family: She is separated from ex-husband Mark Marissen, a former senior strategist for the Liberal Party of Canada. She has a teenaged son, Hamish Marissen-Clark. They have a female cat named Kevin.

Political career: Clark was first elected in 1996 and was named both deputy premier and education minister in 2001. She became premier in 2011.

Personal career: While on hiatus from politics, Clark hosted a radio talk show on CKNW between 2007 and 2010.

Riding: Westside-Kelowna.