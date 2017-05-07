A QuickSketch profile of B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — A sketch of John Horgan, leader of British Columbia's New Democratic Party:
Age: 57.
Born: Victoria.
Family: Married Ellie in 1984; two grown sons, Nate and Evan.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Trent University in Peterborough, Ont,; Master of History, Sydney University.
Career: A former backroom NDP strategist from southern Vancouver Island. He was acclaimed party leader on May 1, 2014.
Riding: Juan de Fuca.
Lives: Langford.
Quote: "I've seen the film several times and I keep thinking, 'I could have been that! I could have been that!' So that was my life's ambition, to get on that set. And apparently there's a 'Star Trek Four' coming and Vancouver's in the mix, so perhaps if I'm successful on Tuesday, I'll have more pull to get on the set." — Horgan speaking about his ambition to appear as an extra in a Star Trek film.