Advance voter numbers spike in B.C., but turnout remains same as last election

VANCOUVER — Elections B.C. says the number of people who turned out to vote ahead of election day this year is 70 per cent higher than in 2013.

But turnout relative to the number of eligible voters remains about the same between the two years.

The total turnout for six days of advance polls this year was about 614,000 out of a total of about 3,150,000 registered voters.

That's about a 19-per-cent turnout rate.

Last election, about 360,000 people voted early, which amounted to about 20 per cent of registered voters.