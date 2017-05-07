Search crews recover human remains off B.C. highway where man disappeared

DEASE LAKE, B.C. — Human remains have been discovered off a British Columbia highway near where a 70-year-old Alaska man went missing last year.

RCMP say crews searched over the weekend around where Anthony Adevai's vehicle was found abandoned in late November, about 140 kilometres south of Dease Lake.

The B.C. Coroners Service is working to identify the remains.

Searchers have located clothing and personal items they believe belong to Adevai.

In a release last year, the Mounties said Adevai has Alzheimer's disease and was travelling home to Alaska from Oregon for a medical appointment when he disappeared.