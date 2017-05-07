Vancouver Aquarium treats sea lion found at Spanish Banks

A rescued sea lion that was found Friday at Vancouver's Spanish Banks is showing signs of improvement at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, according to the non-profit's spokesperson.

The California sea lion is getting lots of rest, fluids, and is eating fish. It will be stable enough for vetrinarians to conduct a thorough examinization Monday, said Deana Lancaster, spokesperson for the aquarium.

That examination may also reveal whether the animal can be released back into the wild.

"He is a candidate for release, provided he doesn't have any permanent conditions that would make it difficult for him to survive on his own," said Lancaster in a written statement.

Rescue centre staff responded to reports of an emaciated and lethargic sea lion at Spanish Banks Friday. They transported the sea lion to the marine mammal rescue centre, where they noted the animal's injured left eye, a missing canine tooth, and several wounds.

It is not uncommon to find male California sea lions this far north, but members of the public did the right thing by calling authorities when they found this animal on the beach, says Lindsaye Akhurst, manager of the aquarium's rescue centre.

"He wasn’t responsive to activity around him. A healthy animal wouldn’t remain for lengthy periods of time on a busy beach."

People who see a marine mammal in distress should stay back and call the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-SEAL (7325).