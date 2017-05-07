Vancouver mayor backs BC NDP candidates Heyman and Chow

Vancouver’s mayor is throwing his support behind two BC NDP candidates running in battleground ridings in the provincial election – George Heyman and George Chow.

Heyman, who was first elected as an MLA for Vancouver-Fairview in 2013, and Chow, a former city councillor running in Vancouver-Fraserview, will represent the Vancouverites’ interests well, said Mayor Gregor Robertson.

“I feel that it’s important to have Chow and Heyman elected to represent Vancouver, particularly for voters who are concerned about transit and environment.”

He says a BC Liberal government would postpone the start of transit projects the city has long waited for, such as the Broadway subway.

“We can’t afford to delay any longer. That’s the big red flag,” he told Metro in a phone interview.

The BC Liberals promised to provide the province’s $2.2 million share of the funding for transit improvements in the Lower Mainland but has said it will hold a referendum to determine what funding models cities can use to raise their share of the funding.

A 2014 transit referendum on a proposed 0.5 per cent sales tax failed.

Another referendum “would be brutal,” said Robertson.

Meanwhile, the NDP has committed to working with Metro Vancouver’s mayors to help cities come up with the remaining funds. Robertson, says the Mayors’ Council wants to see either a regional carbon tax or road pricing.

He also expressed frustration at the BC Liberal’s promise to prevent the city from discouraging natural gas use in new buildings, calling it “bizarre” and “undemocratic.” The move away from natural gas is an important part of the City’s strategy to reduce pollution, he said.