Vancouver search and rescue team deployed to southern B.C. landslide

Vancouver's Fire and Rescue services were called on Saturday when local crews in Tappen, a community north of Salmon Arm, could not find a 76-year old man after a mudslide enveloped his home.

Six members of Vancouver's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team (CANTF1), along with a search and rescue dog, were flown into Tappen around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

A geo-technical engineer and three other CANTF1 members drove to Tappen with heavy equipment.

The mudslide in Tappen also blocked off a road leading to about 100 residents in the community.

CANTF1 is one of six heavy urban search and rescue (HUSAR) teams in Canada. HUSAR teams are made up of firefighters, paramedics, engineers, and search dogs and are trained to deal with structural collapse.

