6 moments that shaped the B.C. election campaign

Don’t touch me

During a testy interaction during the first leaders’ debate on April 21, B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark put her hand on BC NDP leader John Horgan’s arm and said, “Calm down, John.” He snapped back, “Don’t touch me.” The Liberals ran with the interaction, painting Horgan as an angry man who doesn’t have the temperament to govern.

Trump’s softwood stance

On April 24 U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his anti-free trade rhetoric, announcing tariffs of up to 20 per cent on Canadian lumber. The trade action became a B.C. campaign issue, with Clark highlighting her government’s track record in resolving a previous dispute.

Donor vs. donor

The BC Liberals, who have faced damaging allegations of political donation irregularities and calls to reform B.C.’s very lax regulations, attempt to turn the tables on the NDP by calling attention to the largest single donation in B.C. history: $672,576 from the Steelworkers union. Nevertheless, the Liberals took in twice as much in donations ($13.1 million) than the NDP ($6.2 million) in 2016.

Green surge

Following the only televised leaders’ debate of the campaign, Green leader Andrew Weaver surged in the polls, reaching a historic high of 24 per cent support. The trend means the NDP have had to fight a war on two fronts: attacking the Liberals’ record while warning voters that voting Green could lead to a Liberal victory.

#IamLinda

It was just seven seconds of video, but it had a big impact: Christy Clark was shown abruptly cutting off and then marching away from a woman — Linda Higgins — who had tried to speak to Clark about her concerns. The hashtag #IamLinda spiked, while an attempt by some Liberal campaign staff to smear Higgins as an NDP “plant” backfired when reporters debunked the claim.

The New York Times effect