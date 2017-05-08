B.C. election: Key developments from Day 28

VANCOUVER — A look at some key developments from Day 28 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

Greens:

— Green party Leader Andrew Weaver refused to say which party he would work with in case of a minority government. "It would be irresponsible for me to undermine any negotiating potential I would have prior to people going to vote, to actually say what we would do," he said.

— Weaver said Monday members of the Green party withstood "hatred and abuse" from the other parties' "mud slinging" and conspiracy theories that brought millennial volunteers on his team "to tears."

— Weaver criticized Liberal Leader Christy Clark for bringing U.S. President Donald Trump's name into the campaign by portraying herself as the best positioned to fight American tariffs on softwood lumber, calling it "vote buying and staging for the cameras."

New Democrats:

— New Democrat Leader John Horgan encouraged disaffected Liberals and questioning Greens to vote NDP on Tuesday.

— Horgan said everywhere he's been during the election campaign, people have been telling him they can't wait to have a government that works for them.

— The wheels on the NDP bus went round and round after it got hung up on a bump, forcing a call for a tow truck. When everyone got back on the bus they were entertained with the country song "Truck Got Stuck" by Canadian country singer Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans.

Liberals:

— Liberal Leader Christy Clark said voters who want more jobs and less debt will have a clear choice when they cast their ballots Tuesday.

— Clark dismissed suggestions she would collaborate with the B.C. Greens, saying neither they nor the NDP have anything in common with the Liberals.

— Tempers flared as Liberal party supporters clashed with protesters who confronted Clark while she toured the downtown streets of Sidney.