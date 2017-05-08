B.C. election 'will be won—or lost—on the ground' Tuesday: parties pull their voters

"This election is going to be close," B.C. Liberal campaign director Laura Miller warned the party's supporters Sunday evening. "No pressure or anything."

As the election campaign enters its final sprint towards Tuesday's vote (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), several polls show B.C. Liberals and B.C. New Democrats in a neck-and-neck race for the homestretch, and the Greens appearing poised for record support.

The parties are now in an 11th-hour push to get their own supporters to vote who haven't already in advance polls.

"Don’t let May 9 come and go without doing all we can to protect the province we love," Miller urged. "Don’t let this chance to build an even stronger British Columbia pass us by because we didn’t put in that one extra mile for that one extra vote."



The NDP also are focusing on getting their supporters committed, and host an "Action Centre" page on their website with the most prominent features being "Make a Vote Plan" — which asks for visitors' email and postal code to encourage them to actually follow through — and "Find Out Where to Vote."

"There’s a lot at stake in this election and the best way to make sure your voice is heard is to make a plan to vote," the site states. "So make a plan — it just takes a minute."

The idea behind asking supporters to imagine and plan for how they will get out to vote makes sense according to the latest research, explained Kai Nagata, with the Dogwood Initiative, a registered third-party advertiser campaigning against "big money" in politics and the governing B.C. Liberals' environmental policies.

Last month, the advocacy organization printed up fliers featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and the message, "Bad things happen when you don't vote."

Nagata explained that telling people who to vote for, or who not to support, is less helpful than actually getting as many people to the polls as possible, no matter their preference.

"We've got hundreds of volunteers making phone calls to help people make a voting plan," he said in an earlier interview. "We're often labeled as an environmental group and we're known for our 'No Tankers' campaign, but when we get on the phone during the election, we don't talk about those issues (or) about candidates or parties.

"We don't tell people who to vote for. What we ask them to do is visualize a plan for getting to the polls. That exercise — of thinking about, 'Am I going to take the bus, am I going to drive or walk? Do I know where my polling station is? Do I have my ID?' — has been shown to increase voter turnout by up to 10 points."

The reason for that, he said, is because it helps remove some of the mental barriers that may "make voting seem inconvenient or daunting" to people who might otherwise end up missing their chance.

He said that for anyone who thinks their individual vote doesn't matter, or who assumes their preferred candidate or party is a shoe-in whether they turn out or not, there's another important reason to vote — regardless of who gets elected Tuesday night.



"The reality is, no matter who wins, if half the people in your population don't participate it sends a message to politicians that they can do whatever they want after the election," Nagata argued. "I think that's unhealthy no matter who grinds out a victory in the final count."

Nagata praised Elections B.C., the non-partisan office of the Legislature that oversees voting across the province, for its efforts this year to increase turnout through both outreach advertising and a new interactive "Where to Vote" web application that helps map out nearest polling stations, voting hours, and how to get to them.



"You can just type in their postal code to find advance polls, your local voting office, your election day polls, and map your way there on their smartphones," he said, "which is something we haven't had in previous elections.

"I'm optimistic that whoever people vote for, we can at least drag them out and persuade them to exercise their franchise."

Election's B.C.'s website not only offers the new map-based feature, but also easily findable links to candidates' profiles, how to vote, and even a "Twibbon" (a Twitter ribbon) feature where voters can add a tag to their social media profile picture saying, "I vote, do you?"



And the agency printed large wall posters for polling stations that encourage voters to take a selfie with their family or friends after they've cast their ballot, all with the aim of making voting go viral with the hashtag, "#IVoteBC."



Each party of course has its own "Get Out the Vote" (GOTV) efforts, aimed at the supporters they've identified through their month of door-knocking and previous member lists.



The B.C. NDP's website offers suggestions for how supporters can help out once they've cast their ballot, including "Send a Tweet," "Reach out on Facebook," and "Become a volunteer."

"Volunteer on Election Day," the party suggested. "We need thousands of volunteers out on Election Day. Find a campaign office to help out."



If there's one idea that Miller with the B.C. Liberals might agree on, it's that the main thing supporters can do is spread the word (once they've cast their ballot, of course). "Step 1: Vote," she wrote Sunday. "Step 2: Turn at least 5 friends, family members, or colleagues out to vote.

"Step 3: Volunteer for your local candidate on Tuesday."



(Miller, who has been outspoken on social media this campaign, has been in the news herself. The former aide to Ontario ex-premier Dalton McGuinty faces charges of breach of trust and mischief over allegedly deleted documents when she worked for him. She maintains her innocence and will face trial on Sept. 11.)