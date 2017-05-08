B.C. Liberals outsourced $3.3B project's oversight to major donor

The B.C. Liberals are under fire for hiring a major donor, accounting giant KPMG, to oversee work on the $3.3-billion Port Mann Bridge — at the same time KPMG was doing a “billing audit” and reviewing the project’s invoicing process.

The project, which the provincial government called “the largest transportation infrastructure project in British Columbia's history,” also sparked concerns about outsourcing oversight of taxpayers’ billions on increasingly expensive mega projects to the private sector.

Related stories:

“When we're building large capital projects, they should be open and transparent,” B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan told Metro in an interview. “Not only are they doing the financing to their advantage, but now they're auditing that financing…. This is completely unacceptable.”

With Tuesday's election looming, this revelation comes amid ongoing controversies around political donations and how the provincial government involves the private sector in multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects.

One industry sector, accounting, gave the B.C. Liberals nearly $1 million since 2005. The biggest donor: KPMG, a Dutch multinational with its international base in Switzerland. It donated $368,989 over 12 years, according to Elections B.C., double what the next two largest accounting rivals gave.

Since 2011, KPMG received government contracts worth $54 million — nearly a third of that from the transportation and infrastructure ministry’s Transportation Investment Corp. (TI Corp.), the Crown corporation created for the Port Mann bridge.



Metro reported previously that in August 2009, five months after the signing of that contract, the B.C. government's authority representative overseeing work on the bridge — essentially B.C.'s foreman — was hired by KPMG Canada as its head of global infrastructure and oversaw a review of the project's invoicing.

Now, Metro has learned that Gary Webster in fact kept his role as authority representative after moving to KPMG. Webster offered to “relinquish” that role, according to KPMG, but his TI Corp. supervisor, Garry Dawson, requested KPMG’s contract be changed to keep Webster on. This meant Webster was authority representative and overseeing the invoicing review at the same time.

Dermod Travis, executive director of Integrity B.C., said it’s unclear how Webster or KPMG were chosen.

“Why did the government have to go to the private sector to do a job someone in the public sector should do?” he asked.

Metro requested all written communications between Webster and Dawson from Aug. 1, 2009 until July 2010 but was told there weren’t “any records” found.

There is no suggestion that Webster, who didn’t respond to interview requests, or KPMG engaged in any improper behaviour. A KPMG spokesperson declined an interview, citing “obligations over client confidentiality and third-party independence,” but wrote in an email that Webster’s Port Mann roles involved an “express absence of any conflict.”

More related stories:



Started in March 2009, the $3.3-billion Port Mann Bridge and Highway 1 project was finished in 2015 — at $1 billion more than its “fixed-price” contract.

Gary Webster, the province’s authority representative overseeing work on the bridge in 2009, was hired by KPMG and placed in charge of a “billing audit” and “invoicing process” review of the project, according to company documents obtained by Metro.

But spokeswoman Tenille Kennedy called any suggestion of a “conflict” in Webster’s roles at KPMG and TI Corp. “unproven … misleading and false” in an email and that “the nature of Mr. Webster's role as authority representative” had been shown in court to have “the express absence of any conflict.”

Nonetheless, B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan said it raises bigger questions about B.C. contracting out taxpayer oversight on public-private partnerships (P3) and private-sector design-build projects like Port Mann.

“The cross-pollination between these people and the P3 advocates, transferring public wealth to private hands, is quite extraordinary,” he said. “You don't work for the people if you're working for your donors.”

Soon after Webster’s move to KPMG, the firm listed among his authority representative duties “progress billing,” “quarterly progress billing audit” and “detailed audit of DB Contractor’s value assessment,” according to an Aug. 26, 2009 letter. TI Corp. then “retained KPMG in September 2009 to review a contractor’s invoicing process,” according to a B.C. Supreme Court 2012 ruling.

But KPMG countered that “it is only officers of TI Corp. who have authority to authorize and approve changes and invoices for payment.” Under the Design Build Agreement, the authority representative receives all invoices, inspects work done and “the authority representative shall approve the draw request” before TI Corp. can approve payout.

The transport ministry’s decision to give a company and donor the reins on Port Mann deserves scrutiny, argued Integrity B.C.’s Dermod Travis. It’s an example of “the entire M.O.” of the B.C. government in awarding contracts, the author of May I Take Your Order Please? alleged. “It’s a very close-knit circle; the same names keep appearing on the different projects.

“Let’s get the public sector in charge of public projects. And let’s make sure we don’t send the message to potential bidders that B.C. is a closed shop and there’s no point in bidding.”

TI Corp. declined comment, citing rules barring government and Crown corporation staff from speaking to media during an election period.

However, when Metro first contacted it last fall, spokesman Greg Johnson said B.C.’s auditor general audits it annually, and KPMG is “an international leader in business management, accounting and oversight of small- and large-scale public and private projects…. In hiring KPMG, there’s an expectation that all work will meet or exceed their industry’s standards for quality, integrity and accountability.”

B.C. Liberal candidate Todd Stone, transportation and infrastructure minister from 2013 until the election campaign, was not available for an interview.

B.C. Liberal spokeswoman Alexis Pavlich emailed a statement explaining that “all government contracts like the ones awarded to KPMG are done by public servants. It is simply wrong and untrue to suggest bureaucrats are influenced by the allegation you are making” about political donations.

More pricy projects



KPMG and its partner Gary Webster’s names later appear on other pricy B.C. projects:

1. $9B Site C hydro dam

Webster was “Commercial Advisor to BC Hydro,” endorsing the dam's cost predictions in 2014: "We found the extensive process exemplary.”

2. $1.5B Evergreen Transit Line

Webster was the transport and infrastructure ministry’s “Senior Business/Procurement Advisor” on the SkyTrain expansion, according to Webster’s KPMG resume.

3. $1.3B South Fraser Perimeter Road

Webster was the project’s “Program Procurement Director,” his KPMG resume states.

4. Liquefied natural gas

B.C.’s jobs ministry hired KPMG to predict how many jobs would be created by the LNG industry: up to 100,000, KPMG calculated.

5. $3.5B-$12B Massey Tunnel Replacement Project

B.C. expanded TI Corp.’s Port Mann mandate to oversee this project — which could cost up to $12 billion once interest is paid, leaked B.C. documents revealed this week.