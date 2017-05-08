Flood threat continues for B.C.’s Thompson and Okanagan

Officials continue to keep an eye on a dangerous flooding situation in south-central B.C.

“For the moment we’ve seen a bit of a reprieve with weather conditions,” said David Campbell, director of B.C.’s River Forecast Centre.

“We’re looking out to later in the week where we might see another round of some more thundershower weather into Thursday that could cause problems.”

This weekend several communities in the Thompson Nicola and Okanagan were put under evacuation orders or advisories. The floods are presumed to have claimed two lives: Cache Creek’s fire chief, Clayton Cassidy, went missing after checking on the water level of Cache Creek, while a 76-year old man who lived in Tappen, B.C. is presumed dead after a mudslide swept over his home.

Both searches have now been changed to recovery efforts.

In the Thompson Nicola Regional District, evacuation orders are still in effect for several properties at Cherry Creek near Kamloops. Evacuation alerts are in effect for more properties near Mill Creek and Guichon Creek, said information officer Debbie Sells.

It’s a similar situation for the Central Okanagan Regional District, where conditions have stabilized but creek levels remain high, said Jason Luciw, information officer with the district. An evacuation order remains in effect for Okanagan Indian Band No. 7.

Weather conditions have combined to create a perfect storm for a very high spring run-off season, which normally reaches its peak from May to mid-June, said Campbell.

April was both colder and wetter than normal, while after a very snowy winter, snow packs across the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenays are between 68 and 114 per cent above normal.

A blast of warmer temperatures last week, followed by heavy rain, set the stage for mountain creeks to swell with run-off. In some cases, water-saturated ground on B.C.’s steep slopes has also triggered landslides or debris flows.

The heavy rain falling on snow accelerated the melt, leading to the higher than normal water levels, said Brett Gilley, an instructor at the University of British Columbia’s Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.