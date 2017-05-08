Leaders press for votes on last day before British Columbia election

RICHMOND, B.C. — Christy Clark says British Columbia voters who want more jobs and no deficits will have a clear choice when they cast their ballots during Tuesday's provincial election.

The Liberal leader is touting her party as the choice for young people who want to avoid a future of crippling provincial debt that she says would be inevitable under an NDP or Green government.

Clark has a packed schedule on the final day of the four-week campaign, with stops scheduled across the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

Fielding questions outside an airport hangar in Richmond, Clark dismissed suggestions she would collaborate with the Green party if no party wins a majority, saying neither it nor the NDP have anything in common with the Liberals.

There have only been three minority governments in B.C.'s political history, with the last in 1952.

NDP Leader John Horgan is scheduled to spend the last day of the campaign travelling around Metro Vancouver.